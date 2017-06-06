Brothers Lives In Danger As Police And Thugs Hunt For Them

BENIN CITY – The lives of two brothers, Isaac Ojo and John Nosa Ojo both from Obagienevbosa Community are presently in danger following attempts on their lives by suspected thugs loyal to All Progressives Congress (APC) Party members.

It was gathered that John Nosa Ojo and his brother, Isaac Ojo in company of two friends, Harrison Odiase and Uyi Igiebor, Obagienevbosa Youth Leader went to APC party Secretariat on election day in March last month at Obagienevbosa Village, Sapele Road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. There they met the APC youth leader from Uyie Community also in Ikpoba Okha, Igie Osayande who bought them drinks and gave them Tee shirts, Uyi Igiebor asked Igie to give them their share of the money APC brought for them to share.

Igie Osayande asked John, Isaac, Harrison and Uyi to commit electoral fraud by multiply thumb printing, before he gives them there share of the APC money.

When they refused, Igie went to his Mercedes Benz Car and brought out a gun to shot them. John Nosa Ojo ran after Igie and held him, dragging the gun from him, that was when a shot rang out and it hit and killed Harrison Odiase. Igie left the scene and drove to Edion Primary School in the area, they trailed him to the School and that was where fight started. While John held Igie in the eschewing fight, his brother, Isaac Ojo hit Igie on the head and the friends of John that came with him started destroying the ballot boxes in the Primary School voting centre and Igie’s Mercedes Benz Car.

The APC agent leader in Wards, 9, 10 and 11, Sunday Osagiede came with thugs, to fight John, his brother and friends; John’s head was torn in the fight before police came, John and his friends escaped. The thugs went to the Ojo’s family house at Obagienevbosa and destroyed the house. John was admitted in the hospital for the injuries, while at the hospital bed, he was helped to escaped by a good Samaria when Igie’s thugs came to the hospital to kill him

The source also stated that before this incident, Isaac Ojo the elder brother of John was earlier involved in a fight with a friend at a party. The friend died in the brawl and the family of the death person have be searching for Isaac and they have warned the Ojo’s that, if Isaac is not found they are going to kill his siblings in place of Isaac.

Since this latest incident, the whereabout of Isaac Ojo and John Nosa Ojo is unknown as the police have declared them wanted.

The APC thugs and the family of the person Isaac killed are also hunting for them.

