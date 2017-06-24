Buhari sends Sallah greetings to Nigerians, urges them to shun reckless statements

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of greetings to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity announced this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, the President, who is currently on medical vacation in London, urged all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements.

The message reads: “I am immensely grateful to God for His mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast.

“My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brothers Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen.

“We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.

“Happy Eid-el-Fitr.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7, to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks.

...