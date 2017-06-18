DSS warns Nigerian ethnic groups against hate speeches, misinformation

Abuja – The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned all ethnic groups in the country against misinformation and hate speeches, saying they are capable of causing disunity.

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Mr Tony Opuiyo, an operative of the service.

Opuiyo further warned that the service would stop at nothing to deal with any group found culpable in line with its mandate.

It will be recalled that on June 6, a coalition of Northern youth groups rose from a news conference in Kaduna where it issued an ultimatum for Igbo people living in the North to leave before Oct. 1.

The coalition also ordered people of Northern extraction living in the South Eastern part of the country to return to the North.

In response to the quit notice issued to the Igbo, a coalition of Niger Delta militants asked the Federal Government to return all oil blocks owned by northerners to oil producing communities.

The DSS operative, has therefore, advised all those “charting the course of disunity among Nigerians to desist from their divisive actions.

“The service is also not oblivious of the efforts of some miscreants to ignite fear and cause ethnic tensions across the country,’’ he said.

Opuiyo stated that the service condemns in its entirety the issuance of a quit notice to anyone against their wishes.

“Such relocation order is not only illegal, but strongly viewed to be against the spirit of our constitution, which allows for freedom of movement and association, among other things.

“The service has already commenced detailed investigation to get the perpetrators of these hate campaigns as well as their sponsors.

“At the appropriate time all those involved in these condemnable acts will be unmasked and decisively dealt with in line with the laws of the land.’’

He advised law-abiding citizens to disregard persuasions by these tribal groups to cause disaffection.

He assured Nigerians that the service would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that those bent on causing a breakdown of law and order were not spared.

Opuiyo, therefore, called on anyone with useful information to volunteer same to the service or the nearest security agency for prompt action.

...