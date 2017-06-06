Edo Govt commences training for traffic officers

As part of its measures to upgrade traffic management in the state, the government of Edo State, on Monday, conducted aptitude tests to commence the training process for potential Traffic Control Officers, who enrolled in the Edo Jobs Initiative.

This was in furtherance of the Governor Obaseki-led administration’s project to decongest traffic in the state, which had already kicked-off with clean-up projects and large-scale reconstruction of link roads in key areas of Benin City, the state capital.

The aptitude test, said Mr Dennis Oloriegbe, the Managing Director of the Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency, was the second phase of the recruitment exercise to fill positions in the agency.

Oloriegbe noted that the first phase took place in May this year where 1,025 applicants were screened and 852 successful applicants were selected, adding that the aptitude test was the beginning of a 2-week training/induction exercise, after which 500 candidates would complete the training process and receive employment.

He said: “We are going to have a take-off of 300 people, who will control traffic in the Benin metropolis, while 200 people will be on our data pool. However, in all, we will select 500 people. The standard we are inculcating is an American-based training Programme, and the applicants were at first screened for blood sugar levels, blood pressures and physical fitness.

“During the training they will be taught everything about traffic management; road signs, decongestion system, defensive driving, how to manage traffic in adverse condition and lot more’’, he said.

The Managing Director continued that the training would be ‘off camp’, meaning that the participants would be expected to attend from their homes.

Meanwhile, some of the candidates, who took part in the aptitude test, commended the process noting that it was peaceful and well-coordinated, and that the job screening process had been free and fair.

