Edo Govt Spurs Insurance Fc ahead Heartland game …sponsors fans trip

Benin city – In its continuous morale boosting support for the Bendel Insurance football club of Benin, Edo state Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki has promised to provide three buses in addition to their official one to transport about two hundred fans to cheer the club against the Heartland Fc of Owerrj on Wednesday.
Bendel Insurance Fc travels to Owerri to face Heartland in the NNL match day nineteen encounter, midweek.
The Deputy Governor of the state Rt Hon Philip Shaibu disclosed this yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin during Super Eagles defender, Elderson Echiejile sponsored kids soccer Extravaganza titled’100 smiles’ which is also known as catch them young initiative.
Comrade Shaibu said ” As a pet project of the state government, the Governor is committed to supporting the club to encourage them to always perform better on the field.”
He urged the Insurance players to do the state proud by beating Heartland at home.The optimistic deputy governor said though Heartland occupies the top position on the table, but that Insurance can beat them before their home fans having pipped them before in Benin shortly before the break.
The Insurers are however approaching the game with some level of confidence having defeated Ikorodu utd of Lagos 2-0 at the resumption of the second stanza, last week.
The Benin based club recently beefed up their team with inclusion of six new players most of whom are strikers and defenders.
The club secretary Charle Ihimekpen told the OBSERVERsports that the new acquisitions are fast settling down and boosting the confidence of the team,assuring of victory against Heartland Fc on Wednesday.