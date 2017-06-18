Edo State Govt, Army Collaborates On Relocation Of Ikpoba Hill Barracks

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki said his administration will synergize with the 4 Bridgrade Head Quarters Nigeria Army in the state to relocate its barracks at Ikpoba Hill to a more conducive place for effective service delivery.
He disclosed this after inspecting the 4 Bridgrade Ikpoba Hill Barrack in Benin yesterday.
Obaseki who was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen Ibrahim Garba expressed displeasure with the dilapidated facilities at the barracks saying that it was imperative that officers and men of the Army live in an ideal environment for them to give their best in defending the nation.
He said that the Army needed better facilities for it to be able to strategize and tackle the security challenges in the country. “As you can see this is not an ideal place for military men to live. We are going to work with the Brigade to look at other property and other barracks to see how we can get land to relocate most of these facilities including the schools and health facility. I don’t think it is in the interest of the nation that our Army officers and men live under this condition.
He said his administration was currently partnering with Institutions on provision of social housing scheme that would allow Army officers and men live in decent accommodation to be able to provide security for the nation.
The governor later proceeded to the Ekewuan barracks of the 4 Brigade where he also inspected facilities and noted that some facilities at Ikpoba barrack would be relocated there.
Among facilities inspected were the Army Day primary and Secondary schools, the Medical Centre, residential quarters and water facilities.
Obaseki however expressed worries over the vandalism of school facilities in the barracks noting that he would call back the contractors handling rehabilitation in the school as the Brigade Commander had assured to reinforce security.
The governor condemned encroachment by neighboring communities into the barracks’ land noting that the ministry of Lands, Urban and Regional Planning would be mandated to get back the lands to the Army.
He ordered that properties built around a moat in Orovie community close to the Army barrack be demolished as there was an existing law which kicked against such acts.