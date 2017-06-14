Edo State Govt. Set To Refurbish Facilities At Ogbemudia Stadium

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki said his administration is set to refurbish the facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium damaged by the last rain storm.
He stated this while answering question from newsmen during an inspection tour to the damage facilities at the stadium in Benin City the Edo State Capital.
The governor who was taken round the damaged facilities by the Asst. Director of sports facilities Victor Edokpayi said the inspection became necessary following the damage to some facilities at the Stadium to see how the facilities can be fixed.
“We are here to inspect the damage done to some facilities. We see a lot of the rooftop blown off by the rain storm. The rooftop of the swimming pool and the gymnasium was totally blown off. The facilities here need a total overhauling”.
Obaseki, accompanied by his deputy Hon. Philip Shaibu and the SSG Barr. Osarodion Ogie said his administration will refurbish the facilities in the stadium particularly the swimming pool section and some other damaged sections (Judo hall, indoor sport complex) that was damaged by the rain storm.
He said the facilities in the stadium need to be improved upon to get a lot of our younger interested again in sport and get them involved in sporting activities.
Speaking on the duration the refurbishing will take, Obaseki said the consultant will be invited immediately to do an assessment and evaluation of the damage of the facilities and the project will take off from there.