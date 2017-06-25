Eil-el-Fitr : Gov Obaseki urges Muslims to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria …Imam condemns killing of farmers

As Muslims all over the world celebrate Fitri Festival to mark the end of Ramadan fast, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has urged Muslims to continue to practice lessons from the Ramadan even after the fasting period for the peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians and progress of the nation.

Governor Obaseki made the call when he played host to Muslim faithfuls in the state on a visit to government house, Benin.

Obaseki who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu said that for us to remain united, religious faithful must protect the interest of the country by showing love to their neighbours as enshrined in the holy books, Bible and the Qura’an which promote love for one another.

The governor called on Muslims nationwide to adopt the Edo style of religious tolerance, explaining that in Edo State, all citizens celebrate every festival inrespective of their religious belief and encourage inter-religious marriages.

Governor Obaseki also urged faithful to pray for those beating the drums of war and fanning the embers of division of the country, to have a rethink, as Nigerians can not afford to experience another civil war.

Earlier, the chief Imam of Edo state Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele called on all Nigerians to be their brothers keepers for the unity of the country.He tasked the leaders to show great political will in addressing various agitations for resource control, self determination and other divisive tendencies by ensuring justice equity and fairness.

Sheik Enabulele condemned the recent incidents of raping and killing of women in farms as well as destruction of crops across Edo State by suspected herdsmen and called on government to come up with policies to check the ugly trend to ensure protection of all citizens in the state.

He however appealed to the state house of assembly to quickly pass a bill for the prohibition of open grazing of cows,suggesting the Ekiti State model to be adopted.

The Muslim faithful also used the occasion to pray for the quick recovery of President Mohammadu Buhari and the wisdom to rule well for the acting President, Edo state Governor,his deputy and all political leaders in the country.

