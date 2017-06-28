Former Taraba Gov., Suntai, is dead

Jalingo – Former Gov. Danbaba Suntai of Taraba, who was involved in a plane crash in October 2012 has died in Houston, Florida, in the United States on Wednesday.

Mr Emmanuel Bello, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Darius Ishaku on Public Affairs confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Suntai, 56, has since the plane crash been receiving treatment in hospitals across the world.

Bello said information on when the remains of the former governor would be conveyed back to Nigeria would be released later.

