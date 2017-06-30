Grazing Bill to criminalise herdsmen activities in Edo – EDHA

The Edo House of Assembly House Committee Chairman on information, Damian Lawani has said that the bill to establish grazing agency in Edo currently before the house was meant to criminalise activities of herdsmen in the state.

Lawani told newsmen in Benin that the bill to establish grazing agency in the state was anti-grazing bill that would criminalise free grazing on farmlands.

He said the bill was not sponsored to support the nefarious activities of the herdsmen in the state.

“We are not here to mortgage any part of the state for any reason.we assure you that the interest of the people remain uppermost in the activities of the house.

” we represent the people and cannot be seen to be working against the constituents,” he said.

According to the chairman, the house is against the unwholesome activities of the herdsmen in the state and the house is ready to curtail their excesses.

Lawani added that the outcome of the public hearing will eventually determine if the bill will become a law or not.

He called on the people to remain calm adding that, the essence of the public hearing was to give opportunity to members of the public to contribute and determine if the bill would be passed or dropped.

