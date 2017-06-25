Kill me, leave my son, septuagenarian dad begs son’s killers

BENIN CITY-A 78-year-old father said he begged to be killed in place of his son when the killers of his son stormed his residence about 11am in Benin City, last Thursday.
His son, Samuel Irabor, 41 a bus driver was shot dead at 9, Eguavoen lane, Off Odeh Street, Upper Siluko Road, Ogida, Benin City, by two gunmen.
Pa Daniel Irabor disclosed that the gunmen met his son washing clothes behind the house and opened fire on him.
He said his son ran inside with the bullet wound hid under his mother’s bed as the gunmen chased, dragged and shot him the second time.“When I heard the first gunshot I ran out of my Palour, I saw blood stain in my passage, then a young man with a short gun ran into my passage, I stood in the door to my wife room.
“I begged the gunman to just kill me and leave my son, he pushed me away from the door, dragged Samuel who was bleeding and shot him again.
“Then, another boy with a gun entered, he said you sure say he don die? I told him go and check whether he is still breathing, they left”. Pa Irabor told our reporter.
He said the deceased had about two months ago had quarrel with one boy (name withheld) at ring road as he cannot say who is behind the killing of his son.
It was gathered the victim’s maternal grandmother said to be in her 90s was the third person in the house when the assailants struck.
The corpse was said to have been taken to a morgue by operatives of Ogida Police Division.
Contacted, the Spokesman, Edo Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe confirmed the killing.
He said it was cult related and called for information that would assist in tracking down the perpetrators.