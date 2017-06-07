Lucky Way: Benin residents hail Obaseki on infrastructure …Tip governor for massive success

BENIN CITY – Residents and workers along Lucky Way in Benin City, the Edo State capital, have expressed gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki for responding speedily to rectify the bad state of their road, which had fallen into disrepair due to abandonment for over a decade.

This was as the governor, unannounced, inspected work progress along the only major road connecting the centrally located Ramat Park with Iwogban Estates and Uteh Community.

Prior to the governor’s intervention, which heralded the awarding of contract for, and commencement of the road’s repair, the residents explained that they suffered neglect and faced terrible times during the rainy season due to flooding in the area, which had also affected their businesses.

A furniture maker, Mr. Danjuma Shuaibu revealed how his business had not enjoyed good patronage because it was impassable, adding that the absence of tricycles was a big challenge, and that he was gladdened when repairs started.

In the same vein, Mr. James Edem, while commending the state government on the road repair, urged him to ensure the contractor tackled the erosion challenge and that they expedited the road repairs ongoing.

They said, “Occupants of most houses along Lucky Way have already deserted the area for fear of erosion, but, with this government rehabilitation work ongoing, there will be opportunity for occupants to access their houses and businesses are bound to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki disclosed that he had ordered the contractor to resubmit the road design to address challenges of flooding at a portion of the road, which he noticed and expressed optimism that the timeline for delivery of the road project, being October to November, would be achieved with the current work pace.

“I think giving the period of time, quite a bit of work has been done and achieved, but I have instructed that the designs for the project be submitted again for review to my office and based on what I have seen to ensure that our concerns are taken into considerations and accounts in the design. I want to make sure we arrest flooding in all the areas and solve issues of potential flooding in future so that when we build this road it will be once and for all and we won’t come back to rebuild he added,” the governor said.

...