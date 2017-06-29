No decision yet on grazing bill says Edo speaker

The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Justin Okonoboh on Thursday said the house has not taken decision on a bill to establish grazing agency in the state.
The Nigerian Observer reports that the bill for a law to establish Edo State Control of Nomadic cattle rearing and Grazing Agency had passed through second reading on the floor of the house.
Okonoboh told newsmen in Benin that the bill was a private member bill.
The bill has sparked off controversy in the state.
” usually when bills come we take them the way they come. It is during the second reading that we feel the pulse of members and the public.
“Based on that we have scheduled a public hearing on the bill to allow everybody make contribution to the bill.
” the house has not taken decision yet on the bill because we need to hear from the public”.
According to the speaker, the public hearing will be held in two days. The first day would be for the executive, NBA, traditional rulers, CAN, community representatives and MDAs
Okonoboh said the second day would be for the Academia, CSOs and other interested parties.
“After the hearing, we will collate all contributions and take decision on the bill,” he said
According to him, whatever the people want is what we will do.