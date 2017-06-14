Obaseki exhorts Mandela Washington Fellowship awardees

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Monday, hosted three prospective members of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, who are on their way to the United States for a six-week internship training and human capital development.

The training, which will be conducted across several universities in the United States and will be attended by diverse people from numerous countries in Africa, was open to people within the age bracket of 25 and 35.

The Governor, who announced that Edo state government was proud of their achievement, congratulated the beneficiaries, Mrs (Dr) Ajimego Ikuonobe, Mrs Isibor and Miss Otokhina, all from Edo State, who had gone through a screening process to be selected for the fellowship.

He expressed gratitude to the American government for giving women a voice in the development and governance of global affairs.

While their major projects ranged from Early Child Development to school feeding programme and management of vulnerable women, other thematic areas of focus included employability, youth capacity building, sickle cell management and policy action for the endangered.

The Governor disclosed to the awardees that his government was investing heavily in the health sector of the state, especially in the area of primary health care development, insisting that the only way the government could arrest 60% of common diseases in the society was through establishing primary health care centres.

Meanwhile, he advised that on returning from the service in America, the recipients should be given platforms to share their experiences with members of the civil society, academia and government officials in the state.

