Obaseki Swear-in Seven Special Advisers

BENIN CITY: The Seven newly appointed Special Advisers by Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki were sworn-in yesterday with a charge to play their constitutional role of advising him and ensure his administration succeeds.
Obaseki said the delay in the appointment was deliberate for his administration was putting in place plans that will ensure a smooth takeoff. He said they were selected going by their pedigree and advised them to eschew acts that will cause impediment on the progress and development of the state.
He said the role of special advisers in this administration is beyond formality as it used to be in the past. “Special Advisers will play the role they are expected to play as required by the constitution. You are going to assist and advised me to sail through difficult terrain of government and governance. I am appointing you because I believe that all of you have the experience, integrity and commitment to make me succeed.
“You are to advised me and it is for my interest for me to take your advised. Fortunately, I have the privilege of writing with you each and every one of you, I know your worth and value you bring to governance.
Obaseki said his administration will run a transparent government with integrity. He said his administration want people who can demonstrate leadership particularly in the future. “As a state God has given us the resources, in terms of people, the means and materials to overcome these challenges. What is required is leadership. I am happy today that I have quality people like you who are leaders to help us through” he concluded.
Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Special Advisers, Chief Osaro Idah thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve; he assured the governor that they will contribute their quota to the development of the state. “We assure you that our performance will be beyond the ordinary. We are proud to be part of your administration, we assure you of our loyalty and commitment to deliver on our mandate”.
The new advisers who subscribed to oath of office were Chief Osaro Idah Special Adviser on Political and Community matters; Prof. Julius Ihonvbere Chairman Strategic Planning Team, Governor’s Office; Mr. Crusoe Osagie Media and Communication Strategy; Prince Joe Okojie Agriculture and Food Security; Joseph Eboigbe Economic and Development Planning; Gowon Yakubu Special Duties and Dr. Joan Oviawe Basic Education.
The swearing-in ceremony held at the Exco Chambers of the government house was witnessed by friends, family and well wishers of the appointees.