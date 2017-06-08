Police arrest man caught with fresh human head in Osun

Osogbo – The Police in Osun on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old man who was caught with a fresh female head and other body parts.

The Osun Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoyo, told newsmen in Osogbo that the suspect was arrested at Oluode area of Osogbo by a police patrol team on routine check.

Adeoyo said the suspect, who was driving a red Izuzu Rodeo Jeep marked LSD-987-DJ was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. after his vehicle was searched.

“A female head, two human palms, livers, lungs, intestines, vagina and some charms were found in his possession.

“A bottle filled with red liquid substance suspected to be blood was also found in his possession,” he said.

The police boss said the suspect had been taken into custody while investigation had commenced into the matter.

“We are working on getting the identity of the victim.

“On the completion of our investigation, the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

...