Stop Agitating For Disintegration Obaseki Tells Nigerians

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has called on Nigerians to stop clamoring for disintegration saying that all ethnic groups are relevant in the country.
He made the call at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ikpoba Hill, 4 Brigade Garrison Command, Nigeria Army in Benin City Edo State Capital.
Obaseki said as Nigerian, we are all one and Nigeria is a united country that has come to stay as a nation.” We are one, Nigeria has come to stay. Every group has its own use in the country.
The governor asserted that Nigeria will never break up admonishing divisive elements to stop the hate speeches. He therefore called on the church to pray for the continued unity of the country.
Obaseki explained that he decided to worship with the church because they housed equipment of contractors handling the ongoing rehabilitation of Luckyway road project. He said his administration was redefining political office as service to the electorates and that residents of the area, most of whom served in military deserve better infrastructure.
Earlier Rev. Father Major Richard Bwami commended the governor for giving attention to the deplorable road in the locality.
Major Bwami described Obaseki as an action governor whose performances were seen all over the state.
Highlight of the church service was Governor Obaseki volunteering to join the harvest committee of the church with an assurance of assisting them raise money for completion of their building project.