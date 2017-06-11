Why I chose to collect ransom in dollars – Suspect

Lagos – A suspected kidnap kingpin, popularly known as Evans, who was arrested by police in Lagos on Sunday, said that he chose to collect ransom in dollars to be different from other kidnappers.

The suspect, while being paraded at the State’s Police Command in Ikeja, told newsmen that he started the business of kidnapping in 2015, after he left his spare parts business.

He claimed that he lost N20 million to customs officers, which made him to leave his trade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect was arrested in his mansion in Magodo area of the state on Saturday.

Evans, who wasn’t sure of how many people he had kidnapped, said the highest he had collected as ransom was one million dollars.

“I can’t figure out how much I have collected so far or how many people I have kidnapped, but I have kidnapped up to 10 since 2015.

“I choose to collect ransom in dollars to be different, and the maximum I have collected as ransom so far is 1 million dollars.

“I work in two groups, a team moves with me to kidnap victims while we hand over to the other team that takes the victim to the hide out.

“Kinsley introduced me to kidnap, but I usually get my ammunition from one Chinedu and Ehis whom I met at Ago-Iwoye.

“I also do drug business that enabled me to buy my property,” the suspect said.

The Force PPRO, Jimoh Moshood said that the suspect had collected billions of naira from his victims and had property in and outside the country.

He said that Evans was declared wanted in 2013, following a kidnap attempt that was foiled by the police.

“He is said to have masterminded several kidnap cases in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and South-South states,’’ the police said.

Moshood said further investigation into his activities were ongoing.

