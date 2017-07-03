2017 Army Day Celebration: 4 Brigade conducts sanitation in Uselu and Ugbowo communities

Benin – The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, on Monday embarked on a clean-up campaign of major roads and streets in Uselu and Ugbowo communities to mark the 2017 Army Day Celebration.

Speaking during the exercise, the Brigade Comnander, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Garba, said the objective of the exercise was to sensitise the residents of the community to the need to keep their environment clean and healthy.

Garba disclosed that series of activities had been lined up for the annual celebration scheduled for July 6.

He disclosed that on Tuesday the Brigade would carry out free medical outreach in another community in the State capital targeting 5000 beneficiaries.

He also said that the essence of the annual event was to honour members of the Nigerian Army, especially those that had lost their lives during the Nigerian civil war as well as those still in service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Theme of the 2017 celebration is ” Sustaining the Success of the Nigerian Army in Tackling Contemporary and Emerging Security Challenges”.

