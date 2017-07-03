56 die in road accidents in Edo in six months – FRSC

Benin – The Edo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 56 persons have died in various road traffic accidents across the state between January and June.

The state Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Samuel Odukoya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Odukoya, who said that the figure comprised 45 males and 11 females, added that 397 persons also recorded injuries within the period under review.

He also disclosed that 1, 017 people recorded fatal cases from 125 reported road crashes within the period, and that 1, 021persons were involved in the road crashes.

The sector commander said that road crashes had reduced in the state as more commercial vehicles had complied with the installation of the Speed Limiting Device on their vehicles.

He said the exercise was ongoing and would soon be extended to private vehicles.

...