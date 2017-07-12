Boko Haram Radicals Killed Nine and Kidnapped 40 in Niger

On Sunday, July 2, Boko Haram extremists murdered nine people and captured dozens more. The incident occurred in southern Niger.

The local mayor informed Naij.com of this fact.

The situation developed in the following way. The director of a radio station in the close town of Kabelawa, Maman Nour, told that the Islamist militants rode camels into Ngalewa village which is situated in almost 30 miles north of the border with Nigeria.

“Having entered the village, the bandits immediately murdered nine guiltless people. Almost forty villagers were kidnapped,” Nour explained.

The mayor of the district, Abba Gata Issa, proved this fact and stressed that among those kidnapped there were many women and children.

As it was reported, bombers wounded twelve people and killed two others at United Nations camp in the same region. The camp shelters thousands of people who ran from Boko Haram aggression. The incident occurred last week.

During its eight-year rebellion, Boko Haram has already killed almost 21,000 people. More than 2.4 million people were forced to leave their homes. The Islamic extremist group often makes cross-border attacks from its headquarters in northeastern Nigeria. Moreover, the terror group is active in Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

