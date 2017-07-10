Convocation: Obaseki to be installed AAU visitor

EKPOMA-The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will be formerly installed as visitor to the Edo State owned Ambrose Alli University, (AAU), Ekpoma on Saturday at the 21st Convocation Ceremony of the institution.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo disclosed this to newsmen during the convocation press briefing yesterday (Monday) at the main campus of the university in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

Onimawo disclosed also that four eminent Nigerians, including the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu, CEO of Ray Royal Construction Company, Bishop Matthew Okpebholo, as well as Chief Ezekiel Ainabe and Dr. Robson Momoh, would be conferred with honorary degrees.

According to the vice-chancellor, a total of 2,395 graduands, including 2,265 first degrees, 40 with Postgraduate Diploma, 76 with Masters Degrees and 14 with Doctorate Degrees, would be graduated at the convocation.

He enthused that Ambrose Alli University have produced one of the 65 qualified neurosurgeons in Nigeria, and has equally produced a very sizable number of the registered Architects in the country.

He added that most of Nigeria’s Medical Laboratory Scientists produced in the last 10 years were trained in AAU, with same trend in the institution’s Faculties of Law, Engineering, Education, Life Science and Physical Science.

“At the last one year, this university has embarked on initiatives to improve processes and procedures of teaching, learning and administration in order to cope and be relevant in the face of current global challenges and dynamic technological advances.

“Our university has made several giant strides that has positioned it in better light in the comity of universities. I am happy to announce that as at today, we have improved in all the criteria by which we were ranked as the best state university in Nigeria”, he said

He similarly disclosed that the certificates of post-graduate graduands whose results have been approved by senate up to 2015/2016 academic session are ready for collection, adding that the backlog of over 17,000 certificates inherited from the past administration have been processed and ready for collection.

The 21st Convocation Ceremony is scheduled to feature Convocation Lecture titled:”The Relevance of the Nigerian University System in National Development” to be delivered by a guest Lecturer, Prof. Olusegun Akinyinka on Wednesday July 12, 2017.

The award of Prizes, conferment of First Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates would hold on Friday, July 14, 2017, while the convocation would climax with the installation of the visitor, award of higher degrees and honorary degrees.

...