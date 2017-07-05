Edo plans Town Hall Meeting on Private Properties Protection

As part of its awareness programmes and initiatives for enforcing the Community Development Association law, the government of Edo state has confirmed that a Town Hall Meeting on private properties protection is being organized for the benefit of her citizens.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor confirmed this, adding that the event, which has been scheduled for 14th July, 2017 at Imaguero College Hall in Benin City, would enlighten and educate the people on the Community Development Association law, so as to avoid ignorance of the law.

According to the statement, the general public, including community based associations, Non-Governmental Associations, religious groups, market women associations, students, traditional institutions, professionals in the built environment among other stakeholders are invited and expected to attend the one-day town hall meeting.

“We are not interested in prosecuting anyone, but we will get them involved by giving them orientation to ensure that everyone becomes conversant with the law and they don’t run foul of its provisions, as the law is no respecter of person,” he said.

It would be recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had inaugurated a committee headed by former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase to enforce the PPP law, monitor the CDAs and other group activities, ensure compliance with the provisions of the law, prohibit CDAs and other groups from selling landed properties or collecting any related fees or levies, and help apprehend or direct to the security agents any person or persons found contravening the law.

...