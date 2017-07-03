Edo State COS urges students to be peaceful on campus

BENIN CITY- Chief of Staff to Edo State Government, Mr. Taiwo Akerele has called on Edo State students to contribute towards the rapid growth of the state by maintaining peace in their various campuses.
The call was made during the International Conference organized by the National Association of Edo State Students (NAESS) UNIBEN/UBTH chapter held at the banquet hall of the University of Benin.
The Chief of Staff who was represented by Hon Dr. Doris Ayanka Imalele, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Edo State advised the students to be focused so that they graduate at the stipulated time.
“Make your contributions towards a rapid growth and development of our dear State which the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration stands for by maintaining peace in your various campuses” he noted.
According to the Chief of Staff, the conference has come at a time the government of Edo State is restructuring the educational sector, healthcare, sports programmes and good environmental layout of global standard to mention but a few.
He disclosed that at this very moment, the 200, 000 jobs employment programme has commenced and the students can access the site at www.edojobs.edostate.gov.ng.
Education means different things to different people. For parents, it is the only thing they can impact to their children as an inheritance. To students, education is the stage in their life which prepares them for future jobs.
“Likewise for those students, who had a firm grasp of the essence of education. They consider it as a right to be upheld by the society. At the end of the day there are many reasons not to take education for granted,” he added.
On the theme of the conference, “What Next” the Chief of Staff said the truth is that life out there is not a bed of roses and the students must be prepared.
In his words, “It is not all about what you do know, but what value you can offer or add to yourself and to the society. It is therefore advisable that you should be solidly grounded in your disciplines. In whatever you do, do it well, so be focused so that you graduate at the stipulated time”.