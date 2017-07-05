Immigration service repatriates 450 illegal immigrants from Edo

Edo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS) on Tuesday, announced that it has arrested and repatriated no fewer than 450 illegal immigrants from Edo in the first quarter of the year.

The Comptroller of NIS, Edo command, Mr David Adi, made the disclosure at the presentation of a refurbished Hilus van by management of Okomu oil Palm Company PLC.

Adi, who described the repatriated illegal immigrants as “security risk to the nation, said the assistance from partners such as Okomu oil company had helped the command achieve its statutory duties.

He referred to the repatriated foreigners as irregular immigrants “because they had no regular travel documents and credible means of livelihood, hence constituted security risk for our country.’’

The comptroller added that the repatriated illegal immigrants were majorly from Niger Republic, Mali and Ghana.

Adi said the success of the raid was attributable to logistic support from companies like Okomu oil Palm company, saying “we are really grateful for such support.

