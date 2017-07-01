NNL: Bendel Insurance beat Go Round FC 2-0

Benin – Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Saturday defeated Go Round FC of Port Harcourt 2-0 in a Nigeria National League (NNL) fixture.

Ukeme Williams opened scoring for Insurance after 25 minutes of the game played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, while Oritse Muyiwa scored the second goal about 50 minutes later.

At the end of the match, Insurance FC’s Head Coach, Roland Ewere, lauded his team’s performance throughout the 90 minutes of play.

On his part, Go Round FC’s Head Coach, Ngozi Elechi, commended the spirit of his players even when they were short of one player.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Edo’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who watched the match and later spoke to both coaches, commended their efforts.

Shaibu also congratulated Insurance players for their victory.

He said Gov. Godwin Obaseki was happy with the victory, adding that he (Obaseki) was committed in supporting them to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

