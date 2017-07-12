Obaseki urges opposition parties to unite for Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has issued a clarion call to opposition political parties in the State to join hands for building and developing Edo State, adding that his administration was ready to work with them to develop the state.

The governor, however, noted that they should not expect political appointments, as his administration was that of All Progressives Congress (APC), and he would respect the dictates of the party’s constitution.

This was as he fielded questions on the verdict of the Supreme Court, which validated his declaration as the elected governor of Edo State, even as he also expressed confidence in the outcome of the legal battle that followed.

He said, “We were not surprised with the victory because Edo people voted for us. The judgment shows that there was no dispute about the election; the Election Petition Tribunal affirmed the victory, the Court of Appeal reaffirmed it, and now the Supreme Court has finally put the matter to rest, as there is no longer dispute of who Edo people voted for to be their governor.”

Stressing that members of the opposition political parties in the state were no less Edo citizens, he encouraged them to join hands with his administration, as he was ready to give them the opportunity to build and develop the state, and make it the economic hub of the nation.

On where the road led following the conclusion of the legal tussle on the governorship election, the governor said his administration would continue to maintain the pace of development already commenced with the massive repair of road networks in the state.

Governor Obaseki continued that his government was passionate about basic education and primary healthcare system in the state; hence, his inauguration of the Committee on Primary HealthCare Remodelling, and the concluded plans to inaugurate another committee on basic education.

“If we get these two things right, I am very sure our development indicator will rise. We must get it right in the state,” he concluded.

