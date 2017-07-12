Obaseki’s commissioners get portfolios

The recently appointed commissioners to serve in the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State have been assigned to various ministries in the state.

This was at the first Executive Council meeting (EXCO) held by the Obaseki-led administration in Edo State during which commissioners were appointed to already existing ministries, others were assigned to ministries that were reorganised and renamed by the present administration.

The Governor, who was Chairman in Council during the meeting, announced that the state would now be operated under 18 ministries, while appointing a commissioner to each of them.

The ministries include: Energy and Water Resources to be handled by Yekini Idaiye; Communication and Orientation led by Paul Ohonbamu; Science and technology, Emmanuel Agbale; Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, led by Emmanuel Usoh; Women Affairs and Social Developmentled by Magdalene Ohenhen; Infrastructure, led by Osahon Amiolemen; Minerals, Oil and Gas, led by Joseph Ughioke; Youth and Special Duties, led by Mika Amanokha; Finance, led by Osagie Inegbedion; Budget, led by Hajia Maryam Abubakar; Physical Planning and Urban Development, led by Edorodion Oye Erimona; Justice, Professor Yinka Omorogbe; Arts,Culture and Diaspora, led by Osaze Osemwegie-Ero; Agriculture and Natural Resources, led by Monday Osaigbovo; Education, led by Dr. Chirstopher I. Adesotu; Environment and Sustainability, led by Hon. Reginald Okun; Health, led by Dr. David Osifo; Local Government and Community Affairs, led by Jimoh Ijegbai.

On the reshuffled ministries, Obaseki revealed that Forestry and Sports had been made full commissions, while also disclosing that the Ministry of Lands had been scrapped, and that Housing would be handled by Property Development Authority.

While stating that all the executive orders and gazettes necessary to reveal the new structure would be immediately released, and that the terms of reference of all council members had been finalised, he ordered all commissioners to resume at their ministries on July 13, this year.

