Stop sending under-aged children to dispose refuse, police warn Enugu residents

Enugu – The Police in Enugu have warned parents and guardians in the state against sending under-aged children to dispose refuse in drains.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it had become a common practice for some residents of the state to dump refuse in drains and other waterways before, during and after rainfall.

Amaraizu said that the warning became necessary following the drowning of a seven-year-old girl, Ezinne Eze, in Nsukka.

He said that the incident happened on June 16 when the under-aged girl was allegedly sent to dump refuse in a gutter during a downpour.

“It was gathered that the deceased who had gone to dispose refuse in a gutter on that fateful day during a downpour could not be seen, thereby forcing relations to go out in search of her.

“The search could not yield its result until June 18 when the deceased’s body was later found and buried,’’ he said.

He, however, said that the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

In another development, a mob was reported to have killed a suspected armed robber, Okwu Odenyi, on June 18.

Odenyi was said to have robbed some people at gun point at Odenigwe axis of Ajuona community in Nsukka.

The suspect, who dispossessed his victims of their valuables, was killed before the arrival of the police.

Amaraizu said that the body of the suspect had been deposited at the morgue of Bishop Shanaham Memorial Hospital, Nsukka.

According to Amaraizu, sources said that the suspect, who just left prison custody, returned to crime before his death.

...