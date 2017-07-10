Supreme Court upholds Obaseki’s election as Edo governor

Abuja – The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Mr Godwin Obaseki as the duly elected governor of Edo.

This followed a judgment delivered in an appeal brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu challenging the decision of the Appeal Court which had also upheld Obaseki’s election.

The panel of seven justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, however, reserved July 21, to give reasons for dismissing Ize- Iyamu’s appeal.

It will be recalled that Ize-Iyamu challenged Obaseki’s victory of the governorship election conducted on Sept. 28, 2016 before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Edo, but lost.

He then proceeded to the Court of Appeal in Benin, where he also lost and thereafter proceeded to the Supreme Court.

...