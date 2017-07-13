Traffic offenders to undergo psychological evaluation – Commander

WARRI – The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Core Commander (CC) RT Kumven, has sad that road traffic rules violators have started undergoing psychological evaluation to ascertain the state of their mental health.

CC. RT Kumven who disclosed this at a Town Hall Meeting organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps, Delta State Command at the Chevron Senior Staff club in Warri, said this became necessary, following the increase rate of road crashes on our roads. He hinted that, so far about three persons have been referred for psychological assessment and made to foot the bills.

He said the Town Hall Meeting was aimed at taking road safety campaign closer to the people for them to brainstorm issues relating to road safety and reducing road traffic crashes.

He emphasised that the use of mobile phones while driving is a major distraction. He said, ” God has given us life and we must do everything to protect it , you cannot be driving and making phone calls, some of such calls could be disturbing and when you do that, you put your life and that of other road users in danger.”

The Sector Commander frowned at the way and manner motorists drive with reckless abandon. He said overloading, driving against traffic, non-use of seat belts , driving without valid documents among others are the are serious offences .

Speaking further, CC RT Kumven said enforcement is ongoing for commercial vehicles to have speed limiting device installed in their vehicles, adding that the campaign was hinged on vision, goal and strategy for zero-tolerant for road crashes .

In his pictorial presentation, the Delta State Coordinator, Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ), Mr. Dickson Amromawhe highlighted some factors that could lead to road crashes to include, mechanical, environmental. He advised stakeholders to eschew the habit of managing their vehicles without taking care of the mechanical problems and reducing speed when it is raining.

Amromahwe said, “life is sacred this Town Hall Meeting is the second to be held we are taking the campaign to all local government areas in the state.”

“The schools are not left out, we have Road Safety Clubs in schools., this is aimed at catching them young.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Coordinator said the Federal Road Safety Corps is made up of tree arms; The Regular Marshals, Special Marshals and Road Safety Clubs in Secondary schools he hinted that they were in partnership with the U.N because of their laudable service.

Dignitaries at the occasion included, Chief Olori Magege, Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Social Advocacy, representatives of the Nigeria Army, Airforce, and the Navy as well as the DPOs from Warri Area Command of the Nigeria Police, representatives from various secondary, schools all harped on the need for road users to be safety conscious at all times. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor was represented by Pastor Tony Mene Akpata.

