September 10, 2017
Professionalizing Road Construction and Rehabilitation in Edo
  • osaretin ojo

    My able and amiable Governor,
    I hail your determination and goodwill to turn Edo State around by providing good and quality roads. You have started long ago without making noise about it, kudos!.
    Please Evbuotubu through Agho/Owina by Believers Church down to the Market is deplorable and only God knows how we are passing through that roads. We visit mechanics every week and our pockets bleeds.
    Please assist us sir. We were totally neglected by comrade governor even when the house of assembly waded in.
    2nd Cemetery road to Aihaikpen and others are deplorable. Help and God will bless you.

