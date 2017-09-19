Anambra 2017: Chidoka picks Mercel Okeke as running mate

Abuja – Chief Osita Chidoka, United Progressive Party (UPP) flag bearer for the Nov. 18 governorship election in Anambra, has picked Chief Mercel Okeke as his running mate.

Chidoka, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Ogbuehi Dike, in Abuja on Monday, said the selection of Okeke followed extensive consultation among party leaders.

Chidoka said, “Okeke brings administrative expertise and private sector experience required to deliver dividends of democracy in the state.

“Okeke brings wealth of first-hand knowledge on how to build modern economy.

“His work as Chief Economist of one of Nigeria’s biggest bank, brings a network of contacts in international financial centres that would be of relevance for the transformation we intend to deliver,’’ he said.

Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, said that the running mate would be a strong partner in the commitment to transform the public service in the state to meet peoples hope.

The statement said that Okeke, in his acceptance of the ticket, commended Chidoka for the impact he made in various offices he had held in the country.

Okeke said he was happy to be part of the economic evolution about to begin in the state.

Okeke hails from Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government.

...