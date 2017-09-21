Edo Deputy Gov Donates Vehicle To NANS

Benin City – Edo state Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu has donated a Toyota Hiace bus to the National Association of Nigeria students(NANS) as part of his contributions to the students movement.
Presenting the 18 seater bus to the National President of NANS, comrade Kadiri Haruna, the Deputy Governor who said he donated the bus in fulfilment of of his promise to assist the students body in their union activities.
He urged the students to embrace the change mantra of President Mohammadu Buhari, saying that it is achievable if only youth allow change to begin with them,while tasking the students to join hands with government at all levels to build the Nigeria of our dream.
Hon Shaibu said the bus will aid their movement in their struggle for better universities and welfare of Nigerian students.
President of the Association, comrade Kadiri Haruna who received the vehicle,described the Deputy Governor as a life wire to the association.
“We are pleased with this gift from our father. As former NANS president, we are not surprised with what you have been doing for us and we are grateful to you.”
Comrade Kadiri assured that they will not disappoint the former NANS president and the entire students.
The bus donation to the student is sequel to their courtesy visit to government house a month ago when they appealed for vehicle assistance and renovation of their new secretariat among other issues raised .