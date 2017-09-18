Edo govt. to intensify immunization,flags off exercise Wednesday

Benin city – In his determination to ensure hundred per cent universal coverage of child immunization in Edo state, the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki will flag-off the 2017 routine immunization intensification exercise on Wednesday.
According to the statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to office of the Deputy governor, Mr Musa Ebomhiana, and made available to newsmen in Benin yesterday, the flag off ceremony is scheduled to hold at Egor Local Government Secretariat, Uselu, Benin city. Time is 12.00 noon.
The statement added that as part of the events lined up for the ceremony, the governor will also give awards to the best performed three Local Governments in child immunization exercise in the state in fulfillment of his promise.
The statement further urged all parents and guardians to make their children under one year of age available for the exercise at the nearest health center to them.