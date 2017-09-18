Edo Taskforce apprehends Land grabber hands over to security agency

BENIN CITY: The Private Property Protection taskforce set up by the Governor Obaseki led administration have apprehended and handed over Mr Osarobo Idahosa to security agencies for violating the law prohibiting forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed properties in the state.
The Vice Chairman of the Private Property Protection Taskforce, Chief Osaro Idah disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities of the panel of inquiry set up by the taskforce at government house in Benin yesterday.
Idah said the panel carried out inquiry into a parcel of land located at Evbhoraria which was being disputed over by Mr Christopher Akeh and Mr Osarobo Idahosa.
He said Mr Idahosa failed to provide necessary document to back his claim of ownership of the parcel of land during the investigation carried out by the panel.
He said that Idahosa also inflicted physical injuries on Mr Akeh who was discovered to have legally acquired the land from the Edo government. ‘’ The committee faulted Mr Idahosa for contravening the property law and have handed him over to security agencies for disciplinary actions to serve as a deterrent to others’’, he said.
In his response, Mr Akeh, commended the committee for the transparent process and also the governor obaseki-led administration and the Oba of Benin for restoring sanity into the land acquisition system in the state.
Reports had it that the Private Property Protection taskforce was set up in May this year to enforce the law as enshrined in the Community Development Associations (CDAs) law.
The task force was mandated to monitor activities of CDAs, to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the law, prohibit CDAs and other groups from seeking loaded properties or collecting related fees or levies.