IPOB: ACTIVIST SUES FOR CAUTION.

The National Coordinator of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has called for caution in handling the Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)@ agitation; the demand which according to him was uncalled for, unconstitutional, and unacceptable.
Comrade Mulade while stressing that he believes in the unity of Nigeria, however condemned in strong terms the terror unleashed on unarmed protesters at Aba, Abia State by men of the Nigerian Army which left scores dead and many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.
Speaking with journalists in Warri when executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri Correspondents Chapel led by its Chairman, Akpokona Omafuaire paid him a courtesy call , Comrade Mulade opined that, it was failure of the government that gave birth to the request for succession and called on the Buhari led government to be adopt a non violent approach because violent approach would only make the already bad situation worse.
According to him succession has become a Nigerian problem.
“It is not only IPOB, in the Niger Delta, we have agitation, in the South-South… there are a lot of agitations, in the South West, we have the Oduduwa Republic agitation and others.”
“The reason is simple. It is as a result of failure of leadership and government; the issue of the East must be carefully handled because, I can see this as a keg of gun powder; and if not properly handled, that is where Nigeria would become history.”
The Niger Delta Environmental Rights activist who also doubles as Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community said,
“The federal government should adopt a better means,a peaceful means which is non violent to address this issue.”
“Nigerians are not happy, we are loosing confidence; you cannot just seat somewhere and say, go and arrest them; go and kill them, they are not rats! ”
Mulade also advised the federal government to engage traditional rulers in the quest for finding lasting solution to the agitations.
“I call on the federal government, to work with the traditional institutions in addressing these issues, because with political means, you will not be able to find a lasting solution to some of these issues.”
“Before independence, there were agitations, and they were addressed without violence; so, let us go back to our original ways where traditional rulers can be engaged to bring about desired peace.”
While calling on Nnamdi Kanu to give peace a chance and obey his bail conditions, Mulade said,
” Declaring war is good,but it does not end is not usually the way you expect it, we have had war before,and we are not ready for another war; we have tasted peace and we enjoy living in peace. “