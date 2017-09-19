Melaye Recall: INEC releases amended timetable, fixes Oct. 14 for verification

Abuja – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct verification for the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye, on Oct. 14.

Melaye is representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The commission disclosed this in its amended timetable and schedule of activities issued by its Secretary, Mrs Augusta Ogakwu, in Abuja on Monday.

Ogakwu said the verification would take place in all polling units in Kogi West, while INEC notification for the exercise would be released on Oct. 3.

She said that INEC had fixed Oct. 5 as the last day for the submission of applications by observers, and Oct. 9 for the publication of the list of accredited observers for the exercise.

The secretary said that the commission would hold its stakeholders’ meeting at the Senatorial District headquarters and Local Government headquarters on Oct 10.

The last day for the submission of names of polling agents for the verification by the member sought to be recalled and the representatives of the petitioners had also been scheduled for Oct. 12.

The commission said that it had provided Melaye with relevant materials to study.

“”In fixing the timetable for the verification, sufficient time has been provided for the senator to study the petition and accompanying materials to effectively prepare for the verification in accordance with the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja.’’

The court had on Aug. 11 ordered the commission to continue with the suspended recall process.

The commission had on July 3, issued the timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the senator but was forced to suspend the process on July 13, by a court order.

The court had directed all parties listed in the suit by Melaye to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Melaye had applied for an order restraining INEC from acting on the petition by registered voters of Kogi West Senatorial District for his recall.

...