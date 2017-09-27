Monitoring And Evaluation is Key To Project Implementation – SWODEN

Benin city – The Executive Director, Society for Women Development and Empowerment of Nigeria,(SWODEN), Hajia Maimuna Mohammed, has asserted that, Monitoring and Evaluation,(M&E) is key to any project implementation.
Hajia Mohammed made the assertion in Benin city, during a 5-Day M&E training, for key population in Edo state, which according to her, are mostly commercial sex workers, Hard Drug users, and young persons.
The Executive Director, SWODEN, said that, this was the fifth in the series of training for this categories of persons in the state, adding, “after series of training we have had with them, they are now maturing into organizations, after which we will train them on financial management”
Hajia Mohammed further added that, these persons will be empowered with the necessary skills and information, as they are expected to go back to their communities, to educate others, especially on the dangers of HIV/AIDS and Drug Abuse.
“SWODEN were given the mandate to work with these persons, set them up into associations, build their capacity and allow them to do their thing”, She however noted.
On his part, the Training Officer, Emeka Emmanuel, expressed satisfaction over the trainees commitment to the learn, while urging them to put what they have learnt in the 5-Day training into use.
The Training Officer added that, with these kind of capacity building for vulnerable groups in the society, HIV/AIDS and illicit drug usage will drastically reduce across the country.