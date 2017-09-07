September 10, 2017
LATEST NEWS
NAAT, NASU, SSANU to commence indefinite strike on Sept. 11
  • Oseinyi Rita Ifeanyichukwu

    I WANT TO TRAVEL TO USA, CANADA, UK AND SCHENGEN COUNTRIES, HERE ARE THE
    OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOU. CONTACT US VIA PHONE/WhatsApp 09027554247

    Our offer Packages are as follows:

    1: USA 2yrs VISA (Single Adults= N500,000, while Married couples with kids N800,000)
    2: UK 6Months Visa (Single Adults= N300,000, while Married couples with kids N600, 000)
    3: CANADA 6Months Visa (Single Adults= N400,000, while Married couples with kids N600,000)
    4: Schengen 3Months Visa (Single Adults= N500,000, while Married couples with kids N700,000)
    5: We also offer study packages to study in UK, CANADA AND NETHERLAND either B.SC , MASTERS, or CERTIFICATE short
    courses of your choice. (Tuition fees are very low!!! And you can be working while studying)
    Please note that in all the ABOVE packages, there is no “DOWN PAYMENT”. The 100% ABOVE PAYMENT is to be paid after your
    VISA is out/confirmed to you. (NO BLIND BUSINESS/PAYMENT).
    Please only serious interested persons should contact us with below contacts info.
    Phone & WhatsApp 09027554247,
    HURRY NOW WHILE THE OFFER LAST!!!

    GENUINE VISA CONSULT FOR SERIOUS MINDED PEOPLE 09027554247
    ADDRESS suits c3 Abuja shopping mall wuse FCT

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved

Desktop Version Mobile Version