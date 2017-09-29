NFF Annual General Assembly Now Fixed For Oct. 19

ABUJA- The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday in Abuja said the 2017 NFF Annual General Assembly (AGA) will now hold in Jos on October 19.

A statement by the Federation’s Communications Department said the Federation has informed Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung of this development on Wednesday.

It added that world governing body FIFA and continental body CAF have also been informed of the schedule.

“The NFF AGA comes well after next weekend’s crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Zambia and the conclusion of the ongoing AITEO Cup competition and the Nigeria National League (NNL).

“It brings together the major stakeholders of the game in Nigeria, with opportunity for robust engagement on all issues related to the game and is usually an event of huge interest to local and international media,’’ the Federation said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairmen and Secretaries of the 44 members of the NFF are expected at the occasion.

These members include Football Associations (FAs) of the 36 states and the FCT, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

The rest are the Nationwide League One (NLO), the Coaches Association, the Referees Association and the Players’ Union.(NAN)

