NGO Calls for Awareness On Illegal Migration

BENIN CITY- A Non-Governmental-Organisation, Citizen Diplomacy Bureau (CDB), has called on Government and other relevant agencies, to organize seminars and programmes to enlightened members of the public on the dangers posed by illegal migration.
The Coordinator of the NGO, Citizen Diplomat Jace Owie Uyi, said during a chat with newsmen that after a long research by the group, it was discovered that most young Nigerians who travel off the shores of the country by foot, are unaware of the hazards involved in the perilous journey.
Jace Owie said it was important for seminars to be organized to educate youths on the dangers the enterprise pose to those who embark on it, adding that it would go a long way to address the issue.
He said that thousands of young Nigerians have lost their lives en-route through the desert and in the Mediterranean sea, just as he called on youths to engage in entrepreneurship and digital marketing, which he said can go a long way to addressing the issues.
According to him “a lot of youths are money through digital marketing and entrepreneurship around the world, Kenya for example has a lot of entrepreneurs, even some of them are in secondary schools, you must not travel overseas before you become successful in life”.
Owie further said CDB recently concluded a training workshop for youths on skills acquisition and self worth creation, which is solely sponsored by the group.