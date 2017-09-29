Nigeria ‘Must Finish It Up In Uyo’ Against Resurgent Zambia – Mikel

The Super Eagles skipper lauded the recent form of Wedson Nyirenda’s men but maintained they have got no options but deliver the goods next month

Nigeria must seal Russia 2018 World Cup ticket when they entertain resurgent Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 7, according to Mikel Obi.

A draw in Yaounde against Cameroon earlier this month meant Gernot Rohr’s men have to wait to pick maximum points against the Chipolopo in Uyo.

And the Tiajin Teda midfielder insisted they have no choice but to defeat their opponents, who overcame a torrid start to the World Cup Qualifying campaign and are also fighting for a spot to Russia.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers,” Mikel told NFF website.

“Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat. We will take them very serious on October 7 because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up.”

“We have all shown professionalism, dedication and determination to be at the pole position in a group tagged ‘Group of Death’.

“Commendations must go to the entire team and the Coach, but we must finish it up in Uyo and secure our ticket right there,” he concluded.

Nigeria top Group B of the African qualifying series with ten points. And a win over Zambia – with seven points in second place – will see them get Russia 2018 ticket with a game against Algeria in hand.

