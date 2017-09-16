Obaseki Commissions Classroom blocks, boreholes in Okpella

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commissioned two blocks of classrooms as well as bore hole projects executed by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Anamero Idofe Anamero Foundation, at Ogute Community in Okpella, Estako East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the event on Thursday, Obaseki expressed his appreciation to the NGO for the gesture and called on other well spirited individuals and groups to partner with the state government in the development of rural communities.

The projects commissioned were a block of six classrooms with an administrative office at Ogute Oke Secondary school; a block of three classrooms with headmaster’s office at Ufuokha Primary school and borehole projects in various communities in Okpella.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Taiwo Akerele, said the state government was determined to develop rural communities and urged traditional rulers to organise themselves and leverage on the several windows of opportunities available for community development in his administration.

“There are several windows we can use to develop our communities but we need to be organised to harness such opportunities. One of such windows is partnership between communities and the state government. We appreciate Anamero Foundation for supporting the state government in initiating developmental projects in his community,” Obaseki said.

He disclosed that the contractor handling the construction of Okpella township road has been directed to resume work in order to deliver the project soon.

Also speaking at the event, former governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, commended the donor of the projects. “The donation goes to show how private sector can complement efforts of government in achieving sustainable development. You don’t have to be in government to impact positively on the lives of people in the community,” Oshiomhole said.

Earlier, the Okuokphellagbe of Okpella, Alhaji Yusuf Dirisu, commended the donor of the projects and said the gesture is an expression of his love for the community and urged other sons to emulate same.

Mr Anamero Dekeri, the founder of the NGO, which donated the projects, said education is the antidote to poverty hence the resolve to create the enabling environment for pupils and students to acquire knowledge. Anamero urged the benefiting schools to make good use of the facilities to allow for their durability.

Also inspected was the ongoing reconstruction work on the failed portion of the Ihevbe-Auchi road, in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

