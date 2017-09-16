Obaseki Inspects Ongoing Road Projects in Edo Central Senatorial District …Laments Deplorable State of Benin-Ehor-Ekpoma-Auchi Road

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday inspected about 10 on-going road projects in Edo Central Senatorial District of the state as well as the failed portions of the Benin- Ehor -Ekpoma- Auchi expressway.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by top government officials including the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Osahon Amiolemen, in the tour that lasted till around 9 pm, said his administration was determined to complete the projects in Edo Central immediately after the rains.

“We have about 10 ongoing road projects in Edo Central Senatorial District and we are here to see how much progress has been made by the contractors because their payment is being organised.

“We are worried about the state of these roads and will ensure that they are completed in the shortest time possible. The anticipated progress was hindered by the heavy rainfall, which is unfortunate. We will make sure that the roads are completed this season,” Obaseki assured

He lamented that despite the fact that Edo State has produced two ministers of works in the recent past, the Edo axis of the Benin-Ehor-Ekpoma-Auchi expressway, was in a scandalous state as the two former ministers of works from the area could not use their influence to draw federal government’s attention to dualise the road.

“It is a tragedy that Edo State had the rare opportunity to produce two ministers of works, who are from this area, but they failed to dualise the road, which is the main artery connecting Edo State with the northern and other parts of the country.

“It is really unfortunate. We will do our best and will continue to appeal to those who are in charge to come to our aid,” he said.

Some of the on-going road projects inspected were the Idumebo-Ihumudumu-Royal Market Road and the Uselu -Ewohimi road.

The governor promised to visit the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to mobilise the contractors handling the Benin-Ehor-Ekpoma Expressway project back to site.

The governor had to go through Okwo and Okha Villages in Uhunmwode Local Government Area to avoid the failed portions along the Benin-Ehor axis of the Benin -Ehor-Ekpoma-Auchi Expressway.

Mr Joel Egbon, project Engineer, handling the Idumebo-Ihumudumu-Royal Market road, said discussions were ongoing to complete work on the road after the rains.

During the tour, Obaseki stopped at Ehor Fruit Juice company, which used to be a state government asset but now in a state of receivership.

The governor regretted that the company after being set up and commissioned by the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party-led administration never functioned, before it was sold to a private investor.

He said his administration would not allow any state-owned assets to rot, and will rehabilitate them for the economic benefits of the state.

“It is the goal of my administration to avoid wastes and we are determined to bring economic life to communities in Ehor and Edo State at large” the governor said.

“Ehor fruit juice factory was set up as a processing facility to add value to pineapples for which farmers within Ehor locality in Uhunmwode Local Government Council are known,” he added.

