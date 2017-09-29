Only Security Agencies Can Announce IPOB a Terror Group – Anti-Corruption Center

Debo Adeniran, the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, replied to the Buhari`s aide recent statement in which he called IPOB a terrorist organization.

In particular, Debo Adeniran told that naming either the Indigenous People of Biafra or any other group as a terrorist group is the privilege of security agencies only.

Additionally, Adeniran stated that only security officers according to individual parameters and their professional expertise could decide who a terrorist is.

“The most important thing is that only the security agencies that can settle on the genuineness of that claim, whether the IPOB is a terrorist organization or not. It should be realized that there are conditions to be satisfied by any organization to be tagged a terrorist group,” declared the Executive Chairman.

He also added that the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu`s behavior clearly points towards rebellion, but not terror. “When someone is seen on Facebook explicitly soliciting ammunition and arms to fight the battle for self-determination in Nigeria It is the clear step beyond the red line,” reported Debo Adeniran.

He also added that all people could have the own opinion and broadcast it within the ambits of accessible laws. Moreover, the UN always declares that all individuals have a right to self-determination. However, situations in which you wish to wage war against own country has a different implication.

“The IPOB sets up some outfits which are offensive for the Nigerian government. If the movement uses no arms against security agencies, that is good. The government should ask the National Intelligence Agency and the Department of State Services to determine the status of IPOB finally. Additionally, the government should continue a dialogue, which must be initiated by IPOB by stating their complaints in writing to the Federal Government,” concluded the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership.

