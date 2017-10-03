Agric, Pillar Of Economic Revolution—Obaseki

BENIN CITY- Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said his administration has created opportunity in the Agricultural sector to develop the state as it is a pillar for economic revolution in an era of dwindling oil revenue facing the nation.
He made this known while delivering a good will message at the 2017 Sobe Day Celebration which was held at Uhebe Community in Sobe Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.
Obaseki who was represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation Hon. Paul Ohonbamu said his administration identified with the vision of the Sobe people hence started the Sobe farm recognising that it is an agrarian community and can contribute her quota to the development of the state through agriculture.
He said the appeal for qualitative healthcare and education for the community is in line with the vision and focus of his administration. “Primary healthcare and basic education are part of our priority as an administration and we are working to develop primary healthcare centres in the state as well as laying a good foundation in basic education for our children at the early stage in their life”.
The governor said his administration will continue to work for the general wellbeing of the people of the state as the primary essence of governance is for the happiness of the people.
The Odiabiado of Sobe His Royal Highness (HRH) Anthony Ero Aleburu 1 express delight for the 2017 Sobe day celebration which was started in 1991 saying it is the 26th edition.
He called for the sustenance of peace and security as no society can develop without relative peace. He urged the people to thank God for making this years celebration a success.
The chairman of the occasion Prof. Smart Uhakheme said that the celebration has not only occupied a major spot on Sobe festival calendar but also has become permanent features of the lives of the Sobe people. He said the community has made remarkable improvement and progress since the celebration started 26 years ago.
He said the time has come for the people of Sobe to refocus their effort on setting a new agenda which should include Economic Development and effective political participation. He added that the achievement of these two goals will put the people in a strong position to tackle the most pressing issues facing the community which include security, healthcare and management of resources.
The Chairman annual Sobe Day Planning Committee, Special Senior Apostle Funsho Oshoro said the celebration signifies the day the community left Ondo to become part of Edo State, thanking the people for the cooperation, love and unity all the way.
He appreciated the governor of the state Mr. Godwin Obaseki for touching the lives of the people of the community by refurbishing the secondary school in the community saying Sobe is a centre of connectivity as it links to several parts of the country. He said that is why it is called the new York city of Edo State.
The high point of the celebration was the empowerment of the people of the community through an open raffle draw where two motor cycles, two vulcanizing machines, four sewing machines, four dryers and four grinding machines were presented to luck winners.