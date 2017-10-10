Aguero Returns To Man City Training After Suffering Broken Rib

The 29-year-old took part in light training with some of his team-mates on Tuesday and is will work on his fitness over the coming days

Sergio Aguero is back training with his Manchester City team-mates after suffering a broken rib in a car accident.

The Argentine attacker makes a quick return after being injured in a car crash in Netherlands at the end of September.

Aguero was expected to be out of action for two to four weeks, but the 29-year-old was hopeful of getting back to full fitness sooner.

City confirmed on Tuesday that Aguero participated in light training with team-mates not away on international duty, stating that the striker is “expected to gradually build up his fitness in the coming days as he edges towards a first team return”.

It is yet unknown if he will be fit enough to feature against Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Aguero has scored six goals and set up a further three in his six Premier League appearances this season for Pep Guardiola’s side, who sit top of the table with a goal difference advantage over Manchester United.

