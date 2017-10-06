Bayern Munich Offer Heynckes Head Coach Job

Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that he has been offered the opportunity to become Bayern Munich interim boss until the end of the season.

The former Bayern coach, who will be taking over for a fourth spell in charge should he accept the offer, has revealed a meeting with Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hasan Salihamidzic. “They have asked me to takeover as a coach until summer 2018. We spoke about many things.”

Heynckes told German newspaper Rheinische Post: “Nothing is clear, nothing is cut and dried. I have to think about it for now. Four years have passed since I ended my work at Bayern and the football has changed.”

After a slow start to the campaign, head coach Carlo Ancelotti was sacked, with a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

It has been reported that prior to that game senior figures in the Bayern squad had fallen out of favour with the Italian, with Arjen Robben one of those who allegedly criticised Ancelotti, although he described those claims as “bulls***”.

“All of a sudden there are things appearing in the media that I would like to distance myself from. These so-called quotes are bulls***,” Robben told NUsport.

“I hate it when things like this happen. I am the last person out there who would have a go at a coach, a fellow player or anyone else. You have to be a man when someone leaves and don’t hit out at anyone.”

Nevertheless, the return of Heynckes to the Allianz Arena hotseat should be a move that pleases the Dutchman, who scored a dramatic late winner for the Bayern team that the 72-year-old led to Champions League glory, when they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley in 2012-13.

Heynckes first coached Bayern from 1987-91, then on a caretaker basis in 2009 before his most recent stint between 2011 and 2013.

He finds himself coming into a club struggling with transition, lying second in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Dortmund, and facing a fight just to qualify from their Champions League group, in which they will face a vital double header with Scottish champions Celtic before the end of the month.

Heynckes is a veteran of the coaching game, having first taken charge of Borussia Monchengladbach, where he had been an iconic striker, in 1979. He has since flitted between jobs in Germany and Spain, spending one year in Portugal with Benfica.

As well as winning the Champions League with Bayern, he also lifted the trophy with Real Madrid in 1997-98, after which he was thereafter sacked for failing to perform in La Liga.

To his credit, he has three Bundesliga titles as a coach and four more from his playing days, all of which he won at Gladbach. Indeed, perhaps his greatest achievements were claimed on the field, where he won the 1972 European Championship with West Germany and the subsequent World Cup in 1974.

In 2013, Heynckes was named as FIFA’s World Coach of the Year.

