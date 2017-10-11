Christology: Jesus, The Demon Destroyer

Friday, October 13,2017
Our Lord Jesus Christ came into the world to destroy the works of satan (1 John 3:8) In the gospel of Luke 11:15-26 the crowd complained against Jesus’ deliverance ministry. They went as far as saying: “By the power of Beelzebul, the prince of demons, he drives out demons.” To test him, others asked him for a sign from heaven.
Jesus was not discouraged by their envy and malicious attack, instead he said, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid to waste… If I, then, drive out demons by Beelzebul, by whom do your own people drive them out? Therefore they will be your judges. But if it is by the finger of God that I drive out demons, then the Kingdom of God has come upon you.” Indeed, it was by God’s finger that Jesus casts out demons.
Jesus used this medium to address the problem why people who are delivered still experience challenges. According to him, “When an unclean spirit goes out of someone, it roams through arid regions searching for rest but, finding none, it says, ‘I shall return to my home from which I came.’ But upon returning, it finds it swept clean and put in order. Then it goes and brings back seven other spirits more wicked than itself and the last condition of that man is worse than the first.” Child of God, this will not be your portion! The only way to sustain your deliverance is through prayer, righteous life and constant devotion to God’s word. As you do so, God will richly bless you in Jesus’ name – Amen!
Inspirational Prayer: Fidelity and steadfastness are the only way to sustain your deliverance.
Prayer against Demoniac Possession: Lord Jesus Christ, you came into the world to destroy the works of the devil. While you were on earth so many people received their deliverance through you. Lord, deliver me from demoniac possession and attack. May your Holy Spirit possess me and remain with me forever and ever – Amen!
Prophetic Message: You shall be gathered into God’s House
The Lord declared through the prophet Joel, “Gather the elders and all the inhabitants of the land to the house of the LORD your God; and cry to the LORD. Alas for the day! For the day of the LORD IS near.” Our Lord Jesus Christ is coming soon. As He comes He shall gather his chosen ones together into God’s kingdom. Child of God, you shall be among those who will inherit the kingdom of heaven. As you join the host of heaven matching into God’s kingdom it shall be well with you in Jesus name – Amen!
Sat, Oct 14, 217
Christology: JESUS, THE SON OF OUR BLESSED MOTHER, MARY
In most African communities when a child is well behaved the child is referred to as “the Father’s child” but when the child misbehaves he is called “the mother’s child.” This shows that the mother has a vital role to play in the moral and spiritual upbringing of the child. Moreover, it is taken for granted that the child spends more time with the mother than with the father.
This was exactly the case in the life of Jesus and his mother, Mary. While Jesus was speaking with authority and wisdom, a woman from the crowd exclaimed, “Blessed is the womb that carried you and the breasts at which you nursed.” This woman understands what it takes to bring up a child in the way of God.
Hearing what the woman said Jesus added, “Rather, blessed are those who hear the word of God and observe it.” Mary’s blessing was not just because she gave birth to the Saviour, she was considered blessed because she was obedient to God’s word. When the angel told Mary that she will become the Mother of God she did not doubt, instead she exclaimed, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord, let it be to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38). Even Elizabeth, her cousin, confirmed Mary’s faith in God’s word when she said of Mary, “Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord” (Luke 1:45).
Child of God, do you know that you can share in the blessings of our mother, Mary? If you hear the word of God and keep it, definitely, you are blessed. If you make God’s word the standard of your life, then, you are blessed! Above all, if you believe in Christ Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, you will be saved and it shall be well with you forever in Jesus name – Amen!
Inspirational Message: The most favoured women on earth are those blessed with favoured children.
Obedience to God’s word is the channel of God’s blessing. Indeed, “Blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it.”
Prayer for Obedience to God’s Word: Lord Jesus Christ, your word is indeed the standard of our lives. It is also the source of wisdom and inspiration. With your word we must surely succeed. Lord, give me the grace to live according to your word and as we obey your word may your name be glorified forever in Jesus name – Amen!
Prophetic Message: Your Harvest is Ripe
The Lord said through the prophet Joel 3:12-21, “Let the nations bestir themselves, and come up to the valley of Jehoshaphat; for there I will sit to judge all the nations round about. Put in the sickle, for the harvest is ripe. Go in, tread, for the wine press is full.” Your period of planting and waiting is over. Now is your period of harvest. Child of God, you shall reap the fruit of your labour. You shall reap bountifully and enjoy abundantly. And it shall be well with you in Jesus name – Amen!
Sun, Oct 15, 217
Christology: Jesus, our Chief Host
Today’s readings presents heaven as a place of festivity, a place where the Lord has prepared a rich banquet for his chosen ones. The book of Isaiah 25:6-10 describes heaven as a mountain where the Lord God has prepared a feast of fat things. In the gospel of Matthew 22:1-14 our Lord Jesus Christ used the image of a marriage feast to describe the kingdom of heaven. In this banquet our Lord Jesus Christ was presented as our Chief Host. He is the King who invited the people to the marriage feast. Unfortunately, those who were invited to the marriage gave all kinds of excuses but the Lord declared the marriage feast open to all, even the poor ones. That is exactly what is happening today. Most of those who go to church on daily basis are not the rich but the poor. Child of God, no matter your status in life, heaven is for you. Even if you are the poorest man or the richest woman in your village you can as well aspire for heaven. God bless you as you do so!
Inspirational Message: Heaven is a place of surprise. The ones you expect to see in heaven may not be found in heaven whereas the ones you don’t expect in heaven may be the ones that will occupy the kingdom of heaven.
prayer for Heavenly Surprise: Heavenly Father, in the parable of the Marriage feast your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ made us to understand that heaven is indeed a place full of surprises, a place where the least expected can inherit the kingdom of heaven. Lord, may we be among those who will be admitted into your heavenly kingdom. Through Christ our Lord – Amen!
Prophetic Message: The Lord will wipe away your tears
In the book of Isaiah 25:6-10 the prophet declares, “On this mountain the Lord of hosts will make for all peoples a feast of fat things, a feast of choice wines — of fat things full of marrow, of choice wines well refined… He will swallow up death for ever, and the Lord Godwill wipe away tears from all faces, and the reproach of his people he will take away from all the earth, for the Lord has spoken.” Child of God, your period of mourning is over! The Lord has come to wipe away your tears. He has come to deliver you from the spirit of mourning. From today you shall celebrate and you shall be celebrated. And it shall be well with you in Jesus name – Amen!
Mon, Oct 16, 2017
Christology: JESUS, THE ULTIMATE SIGN
There are so many signs in the world today. We have the traffic sign, the sign of the cross, the sign of peace, the sign of love and even the sign of Jonah. But there is one ultimate sign and that is our Lord Jesus Christ.
During the presentation of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Temple, Simeon said to his mother, Mary, “Behold, this child is set for the fall and rising of many in Israel, and for a sign that is spoken against and a sword will pierce through your own soul also” (Luke 2:34). Jesus was indeed a sign that was spoken against. He came to his own town but they did not receive him.
Jesus told the crowd that gathered round him, “This generation is an evil generation;
it seeks a sign, but no sign will be given it, except the sign of Jonah. Just as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites, so will the Son of Man be to this generation.”
With our Lord Jesus Christ we do not even need another sign. Jesus is the ultimate sign. He is the sign of heavenly kingdom. Whoever believes in him shall be saved but he who does not believe in him will be condemned (Mark 16:16).
Those who believe in Jesus Christ are peculiar people. According to him, “These signs will accompany those who believe: in my name they will cast out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will recover” (Mark 16:17-18). Child of God, with faith in Christ Jesus, all the signs and wonders that are associated with Jesus Christ will manifest in your life. People will see your good work and give glory to God and it shall be well with you in Jesus’ name- Amen!
Inspirational Message: There are so many signs in the world, traffic sign, medical signs…and so on. Jesus Christ remains the Ultimate sign.
Prayer for Divine Sign: Lord Jesus Christ, you are the image of the invisible God. Indeed, You are the ultimate sign – the Sign that points to other signs. Without you we cannot understand the mystery of the Most High God and the mystery of God’s kingdom. Lord, bless us with your divine signs. Open our eyes to see in you the image of the invisible God and the image of the kingdom where you live and reign forever and ever – Amen!
Prophetic Message: You shall become a Saint
Sainthood is one vocation people take for granted. While most people are busy killing themselves on who becomes the next Bishop and even the next president St. Paul prays for God’s children who are aspiring for sainthood. “…To all God’s beloved in Rome, who are called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” Child of God, do you know that you are among those who are called to be a saint? Do you know that a crown of glory is waiting for you in heaven. As you prepare yourself for saintly vocation the Lord will bless you with peace and His grace will always speak for you through Christ our Lord – Amen!
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
CELEBRATION OF CHRIST: JESUS, OUR SPECIAL GUEST OF HONOUR
When our Lord Jesus Christ was in the world he mingled with all kinds of people. He did not isolate himself from anyone. He visited some families and he even ate with some tax collectors and sinners (Luke 15:1). He was indeed a man of the people!
In the gospel of Luke 11:37-41, a Pharisee invited our Lord Jesus Christ to dine at his home. Jesus honoured his invitation. He is indeed the man of the people! No matter how poor or how sinful your family may be, Jesus is ever ready to visit you, if you invite him.If our Lord Jesus Christ could honour the invitation of a Pharisee, He must surely honour your own invitation.
Jesus declared in Revelation 3:20 “Behold, I stand at the door and knock; if any one hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.” Child of God, if you open the door of your heart, Jesus will surely come in to celebrate with you. With Jesus, you home will never be the same. It shall be well with you in Jesus name – Amen!
Inspirational Message: Divine visitation is a mark of favour. If the Lord wants to favour you, He will honour your invitation.
Prayer for Divine Visitation: Lord Jesus Christ, you were indeed the Man of the people. You visited so many people while you were in the world. Your visit brought joy, peace and blessings and reconciliation to people’s homes. Lord, deliver us and our families from evil visitations. Welcome to our homes. Visit our families and remain with us forever and ever – Amen!
Prophetic Message: You will not be ashamed of the Gospel
The gospel is not the instrument of shame. It is rather the source of divine power, inspiration and enlightenment. In his letter to the Romans 1:16-25 St. Paul declares, “Brethren: I am not ashamed of the gospel: it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who has faith, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.” Child of God, with the gospel of Christ, you will not be put to shame! Through the gospel, the Lord will inspire and enlighten you. He will empower you and it shall be well with you, in Jesus name – Amen!
Wed, Oct 18, 2017
Celebration of Christ: Jesus, the Master of Missionaries
Our Lord Jesus Christ is the Master of Missionaries. He is the One that calls and the One that sends missionaries into various missions and ministries. In the gospel of Luke 10:1-9 He appointed seventy missionaries and gave them the following ten instructions :
1. Pray to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.
2. Go your way; behold, I send you out as lambs in the midst of wolves.
3. Carry no purse, no bag, no sandals;
4. Salute no one on the road.
5. Whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace be to this house!’
6. Remain in the same house, eating and drinking what they provide, for the laborer deserves his wages;
7. Do not go from house to house.
8. Whenever you enter a town and they receive you, eat what is set before you;
9. Heal the sick
10. Say to them, ‘The kingdom of God has come near to you.’
Inspirational Message: In your missionary journey and even your journey to heaven you need divine instructions. Jesus is the author of divine instructions.
Prayer for Missionaries: Lord Jesus Christ, you appointed seventy missionaries and you instructed them on what to do and what to say. You instructed us to pray for more labourers into your harvest. Lord, we need God fearing labourers. Labourers who are ready and willing to win more souls into your kingdom. Bless our world with more missionaries. Use them to win souls into your kingdom and through them may your name be glorified forever in Jesus name – Amen!
Prophetic Message: The Lord will rescue you from the Lions Mouth
In his letter to timothy 4:10-17 St. Paul declares, “The Lord stood by me and gave me strength to proclaim the word fully, that all the Gentiles might hear it. So I was rescued from the lion’s mouth.” The lion could not devour St. Paul because the Lord was with him. Child of God, as long as the Lord is on your side He will not allow the lion to devour you. He will not allow the enemies to destroy you. He will surely protect you and it shall be well with you in Jesus name – Amen!
Thursday, October 19, 2017Thu, Oct 19, 2017
Celebration of Christ: Jesus, the Defender of Prophets
Our Lord Jesus Christ was the most outspoken man the world has ever known. In the gospel of Luke 11:47-54 he condemned the killing of prophets. He even laid a curse on those who are responsible for the death of the prophets: “Woe to you! for you build the tombs of the prophets whom your fathers killed…” Those who kill any prophet will never go unpunished. In conclusion, Jesus said, “Therefore also the Wisdom of God said, ‘I will send them prophets and apostles, some of whom they will kill and persecute, ’that the blood of all the prophets, shed from the foundation of the world, may be required of this generation, from the blood of Abel to the blood of Zechariah, who perished between the altar and the sanctuary.” The Lord also declared through the book of Chronicles, “Touch not My anointed ones, And do My prophets no harm.”(1 Chronicles 16:22)
Inspirational Message: Prophetic Killers are Vision killers.
Those who hate the prophets are those who are afraid of the truth. You may kill a prophet but you can never kill the truth. The truth will continue to hurt you.
Prayer for Prophets: Heavenly Father, You said, touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm. This shows how important the prophets are to you. Even your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, also spoke in defense of the prophets. Lord, we have so many unrecognized prophets. People even prefer false prophets to genuine prophets. Lord, may you never allow your prophets to be put to shame. Continue to protect them and as they proclaim your message, do not allow anything to harm them, grant this through Christ our Lord – Amen!
Prophetic Message: You are justified by Faith through Grace
Faith connects us directly to God whether we are Jews or Gentiles. In his letter to the Romans 3:21-30, St. Paul declares, “For there is no distinction; since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, they are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as an expiation by his blood, to be received by faith.” Child of God, you don’t need to be educated for you to be justified in the sight of God. You don’t need to memorize all the laws for you to be justified. Your justification is based on grace. All you need is faith in Christ Jesus. With faith you are justified and it shall be well with you in Jesus name – Amen!